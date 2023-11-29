GOP Rep Livid At UN Proposal For Western Nations To Reduce Meat Consumption

An agency within the United Nations is expected to unveil a 'roadmap' during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai which will recommend that nations which "over-consume meat" must limit their consumption in order to reduce greenhouse emissions, and that developing nations with nutritional challenges need to beef up their livestock farming, Bloomberg reports, citing the UN's Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO report is also expected to suggest that farmers should try to reduce emissions produced from food waste and the use of fertilizer.

The Rome-based UN agency, tasked with improving the agricultural sector and nutrition, is seeking to strike a balance between the climate transition and ensuring food security for the growing global population. So as well as calling for less meat consumption for the world’s well fed, the plan would also encourage farmers in developing countries to bolster productivity of their livestock and supply more sustainably. -Bloomberg

"We already have solutions to tackle climate change, and many of these solutions, whether it is agroforestry, restoration of soils, sustainable livestock, or fisheries management, have multiple benefits as they can also support the sustainable use of biodiversity, as well as help with food security — multiple benefits from the same solutions that only agriculture and food systems offer," Kaveh Zahedi, director of the FAO Office of Climate Change, said last week, according to Fox News.

The UN has, for years, called for individuals to ditch animal-based diets, which it says "have a high impact on our planet." Instead, individuals should choose plant-based foods, according to the UN, which can reduce a person's annual carbon footprint by up to 2.1 tons. In the U.S., though, agriculture alone generates about 10% of total greenhouse gas emissions, federal data shows. The American agriculture sector accounts for just 1.4% of global emissions and has implemented a wide range of solutions, making it the nation's lowest-emitting economic sector.

"America's farmers and ranchers are climate heroes, reducing emissions while providing abundant and affordable food, fiber, and fuel," Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, told Fox Digital.

"Regulating producers out of business in the U.S. will not effectively address global climate change, but export production to foreign countries with hostile regimes and worse emissions profiles while harming food security and affordability. Simply put, the world needs American farmers and ranchers more than the UN," he added.

In May, Thompson and several other House Republicans slammed Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry for singling out food emissions while giving a speech at the Department of Agriculture's AIM for Climate Summit earlier that month.

"A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world," Kerry said. "We can't get to net-zero, we don't get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission."

"Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we've been doing," Kerry continued. "With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of 8 billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century."

Climate grifter extraordinaire, John Kerry: The farming industry must be destroyed in order to achieve Net Zero.



The group of GOP lawmakers called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to disavow the comments.

