The Dimon's Advocate: JPM CEO Endorses Nikki Haley As Bill Ackman Joins 'Biden Must Step Aside' Club

Jamie Dimon is nuts for Nimarata, telling the audience at Wednesday's NYT DealBook Summit "Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley too."

"Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump," the JPM CEO added.

DIMON: EVEN IF YOU'RE A LIBERAL DEM, URGE YOU TO HELP HALEY TOO



DIMON: BEEN TALKING TO NIKKI HALEY AS A TRUMP ALTERNATIVE



so she has the neocon and the Wall Street vote: clearly a vote for her is a vote for change — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 29, 2023

The endorsement comes one day after Haley won the support of Koch-linked PAC, Americans for Prosperity Action. That said, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign appears to have stalled following a precipitous drop, he's still ahead of Haley according to an average of polls tracked by RealClear Politics.

Haley obviously has a shot of surpassing DeSantis, however look at Trump way up there at the top.

The backing added to momentum the former United Nations ambassador has been building in recent weeks in her efforts to become voters’ main alternative to former President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. Haley is now in third place, behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls. -Bloomberg

That said, Dimon says he will work with whoever wins the 2024 election.

"I’m not taking myself off the playing field," he said.

Haley told CNBC's Squawk Box that she and Dimon caught up over the phone recently about the US economy.

Ackman joins the herd

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Bill Ackman is the latest talking head to suggest that President Joe Biden needs to hang it up.

"I think Biden’s done a lot of good things. But I think his legacy will not be a good one if he is the nominee," said Ackman, known for flip-flopping like an air sock. "I do think the right thing for Biden to do is to step aside, and to say he’s not going to run, and create the opportunity for some competition."

Ackman says he's 'intrigued' by Rep. Dean Phillips's primary challenge for the Democratic nomination.

"You need to be at your intellectual best. And I don’t think Biden is there," Ackman said in an upcoming episode of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations that will debut Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. New York time on Bloomberg Television.

"I don’t say that, you know, with any derision of the president," he continued. "But I think he’s clearly past his physical and cognitive peak."

Ackman joins the likes of David Axelrod, Bill Kristol, and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile in suggesting that Biden should step aside.