The White House Goes Rogue: Secret Surveillance Program Breaks All the Laws

November 29, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“We are rapidly entering the age of no privacy, where everyone is open to surveillance at all times; where there are no secrets from government.” — William O. Douglas, dissenting in Osborn v. United States (1966) The government wants us to believe that we have nothing to fear from its mass spying programs as long as we’ve …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x