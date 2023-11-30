American cities: “organized” chaos?

November 30, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

The recent commentary on the accelerating speed of collapse of American cities elicited some comments and responses.

One in particular is of note. Is this chaos actually something planned and orchestrated by someone? If so, what is its purpose? Hence our question: is the situation in more and more American cities the result of organized action to create chaos?

There are many reasons to believe this is the case. Both in the massive urban areas: those ant-hills of humanity. And in smaller cities: places like Rapid City South Dakota and Durango Colorado. Every city is different, of course. Yet the challenges seem to be much the same. Why?

Is this chaos the intended result of specific actions by various groups? Is it even actually coordinated?

Or is it merely a coincidence?

It is very tempting to take the position that the collapse, often resulting in chaos and destruction, is an intended result of actions by many people in many locations. Who are coordinating their efforts.

And there are many observers and commenters who argue just that.

You may know the saying “If it happens once it is happenstance; twice coincidence but if three times it is enemy action” which is common in the military. (It is actually attributed to Ian Fleming’s villain Auric Goldfinger.) And enemy action, of course, is assumed to be coordinated.

And being coordinated does not mean that there has to be a mastermind: no Goldfinger is required. Nor is some kind of evil cabal or hierarchy like the Roman Empire, the Roman Catholic Church, or International Communism. Indeed, the best sort of cooperation (according to many people, at least) is when everyone shares a common mindset and therefore common goals and objectives, because of what they have been taught and practice. Is that the case here?

For three generations now, the public universities (including many of those considered “private” but which feed on the government teat) have been teaching a gospel of social salvation and proclaiming a desperate need of some sort of national and even worldwide (transnational) redemption. In the last four or more decades, that teaching has migrated into the government-run tax-funded “public” schools and millions have been converted to this way of thinking.

It was a slow, gradual process. Even slower and more stealthy than what was called Fabian socialism. However gradual and peaceful it might be, the end result is an all-powerful human, mandatory government which attempts to control more and more of everything. But it seldom remains truly peaceful (unless you consider the peace of the grave).

You don’t have to plot together to coordinate: this fact has been known for a long time. One such concept is that of “leaderless resistance” as discussed and advocated by Louis Beam back in 1992. He in turn cited the idea from a strong anti-communist 30 years earlier. But the idea has existed for millennia, and there are several examples of its successful application. One being the success of the followers of Christ Jesus in the first and second century. (But within another century, even that turned bad and even violent, even while successfully integrating into the Roman imperium.)

We submit that the concept, if not the name, of leaderless action – not really “resistance” as much as “leaderless activism” has been going on for at least three-quarters of a century here in the States. Sharing and spreading of common beliefs results in similar actions. Especially when taught and working towards common goals. One of which is replacing what they view as evil American and Western traits of civilization with something “better.”

A key feature of that is disrupting society, ending “normality.” Thereby making it easier for a new system, a new order, to rise. “The old ways have failed; we must do something different.”

Such is not totally without leaders – and for that matter, “saints of the faith.” So we have Che and Mao, Marx, Lenin, and Alinsky. And perhaps we have such people as Soros, Chomsky, Zuckerberg, and even Trudeau and Obama. But at best such leaders have only a small piece of the overall movement.

Nor is such totally non-violent. As their goals begin to be achieved, they have more fellow-travelers (the old Communist term) and more adherents that are not just willing but eager to strike out at the targets of their actions in a violent way. This speeds up the process of change and increases the rapidity that matters decay into chaos. This often is little but intentionally instigated self-fulfilling prophesy.

Dear reader, what do you think? Is the increasing chaos, including violence, we see in large and small American cities, being pushed intentionally? Even some of it? Or are those who have long claimed that these nations are corrupt and evil just being shown they were right by natural and unplanned events?



Read More...