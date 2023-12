California To Spend $300 Million To Clear Homeless Camps, Gavin Newsom Says

November 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California will spend nearly $300 million to clear homeless encampments, many of them near highways, in Governor Gavin Newsom's (D.) latest move to address rampant homelessness in his state. The post California To Spend $300 Million To Clear Homeless Camps, Gavin Newsom Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...