News Flash For Ralph Reed, James Dobson, Robert Jeffress, Jonathan Falwell, John Hagee, Richard Land, Jack Graham, Et Al.

News Flash: Israel is NOT a Jewish state; it is a Zionist state. Judaism is NOT the Old Covenant religion of Jehovah; it is the antichrist religion of the Pharisees. The promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:3 is NOT fulfilled in the State of Israel; it was fulfilled in Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:16). There is NO …



Read More...