Princeton Is ‘Best’ But USC Is America’s Most Expensive University
The latest ranking of America’s best universities is here, perfectly timed for the approaching admissions season.
“Best” is of course subjective, and U.S. News and World Report has compiled 19 metrics on which they evaluated more than 400 national universities. Some of them include:
Graduation rates & performance: A four-year rolling average of the proportion of each entering class earning a bachelor’s degree in six years or less. Performance is measured against predictions made by the publishers, and when beaten, the university gains a higher scoring.
Peer assessment: A two-year weighted average of ratings from top academics—presidents, provosts and deans of admissions—on academic quality of peer institutions with which they are familiar.
Financial resources: The average per student spend on instruction, research, student services and related educational expenditures in the 2021 fiscal year.
Debt: A school’s average accumulated federal loan debt among borrowers only.
Pell graduation rates & performance: the same calculation as stated above, but focused only on Pell Grant students, adjusted to give more credit to schools with larger Pell student proportions.
The website’s methodology section details how they sourced their data, the weights assigned to each metric, and their changes over the years.
And, as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao and Niccolo Conte detail below, from the hundreds assessed come the nearly 50 best universities that offer a variety of undergraduate majors, post-graduate programs, emphasize research, or award professional practice doctorates.
Which are the Best Universities in America?
At the top of the list, Princeton University is the best university in the country, known for its physics, economics, and international relations departments. Notably, it’s a rare Ivy league university that does not have a law, medical, or business school.
Here’s the full ranking of America’s best universities, along with annual tuition requirements.
|Rank
|School Name
|State
|Tuition
|1
|Princeton University
|New Jersey
|$59,710
|2
|Massachusetts
Institute of
Technology
|Massachusetts
|$60,156
|3
|Harvard University
|Massachusetts
|$59,076
|3
|Stanford University
|California
|$62,484
|5
|Yale University
|Connecticut
|$64,700
|6
|University of
Pennsylvania
|Pennsylvania
|$66,104
|7
|California Institute
of Technology
|California
|$63,255
|7
|Duke University
|North Carolina
|$66,172
|9
|Brown University
|Rhode Island
|$68,230
|9
|Johns Hopkins
University
|Maryland
|$63,340
|9
|Northwestern University
|Illinois
|$65,997
|12
|Columbia University
|New York
|$65,524
|12
|Cornell University
|New York
|$66,014
|12
|University of Chicago
|Illinois
|$65,619
|15
|University of
California, Berkeley
|California
|$48,465 (out-state)
$15,891 (in-state)
|15
|University of
California, LA
|California
|$46,326 (out-state)
$13,752 (in-state)
|17
|Rice University
|Texas
|$58,128
|18
|Dartmouth College
|New Hampshire
|$65,511
|18
|Vanderbilt University
|Tennessee
|$63,946
|20
|University of Notre Dame
|Indiana
|$62,693
|21
|University of
Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Michigan
|$57,273 (out-state)
$17,786 (in-state)
|22
|Georgetown University
|Washington, DC
|$65,082
|22
|University of North
Carolina at Chapel Hill
|North Carolina
|$39,338 (out-state)
$8,998 (in-state)
|24
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Pennsylvania
|$63,829
|24
|Emory University
|Georgia
|$60,774
|24
|University of Virginia
|Virginia
|$58,950 (out-state)
$22,323 (in-state)
|24
|Washington
University, St. Louis
|Missouri
|$62,982
|28
|University of
California, Davis
|California
|$46,043 (out-state)
$15,266 (in-state)
|28
|University of
California, San Diego
|California
|$48,630 (out-state)
$16,056 (in-state)
|28
|University of Florida
|Florida
|$28,658 (out-state)
$6,381 (in-state)
|28
|University of
Southern California
|California
|$68,237
|32
|University of
Texas, Austin
|Texas
|$41,070 (out-state)
$11,698 (in-state)
|33
|Georgia Institute
of Technology
|Georgia
|$32,876 (out-state)
$11,764 (in-state)
|33
|University of
California, Irvine
|California
|$47,759 (out-state)
$15,185 (in-state)
|35
|New York University
|New York
|$60,438
|35
|University of
California, Santa
Barbara
|California
|$45,658 (out-state)
$14,881 (in-state)
|35
|University of Illinois
Urbana-Champaign
|Illinois
|$36,068 (out-state)
$17,572 (in-state)
|35
|University of
Wisconsin, Madison
|Wisconsin
|$40,603 (out-state)
$11,205 (in-state)
|39
|Boston College
|Massachusetts
|$67,680
|40
|Rutgers University,
New Brunswick
|New Jersey
|$36,001 (out-state)
$17,239 (in-state)
|40
|Tufts University
|Massachusetts
|$67,844
|40
|University of Washington
|Washington
|$41,997 (out-state)
$12,643 (in-state)
|43
|Boston University
|Massachusetts
|$65,168
|43
|The Ohio State University
|Ohio
|$36,722 (out-state)
$12,485 (in-state)
|43
|Purdue University,
Main Campus
|Indiana
|$28,794 (out-state)
$9,992 (in-state)
|46
|University of
Maryland, College
Park
|Maryland
|$40,306 (out-state)
$11,505 (in-state)
|47
|Lehigh University
|Pennsylvania
|$62,180
|47
|Texas A&M University
|Texas
|$40,607 (out-state)
$12,413 (in-state)
|47
|University of Georgia
|Georgia
|$30,220 (out-state)
$11,180 (in-state)
|47
|University of Rochester
|New York
|$64,384
|47
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia
|$36,090 (out-state)
$15,478 (in-state)
|47
|Wake Forest University
|North Carolina
|$64,758
|53
|Case Western
Reserve University
|Ohio
|$62,234
|53
|Florida State University
|Florida
|$21,683 (out-state)
$6,517 (in-state)
|53
|Northeastern University
|Massachusetts
|$63,141
|53
|University of
Minnesota, Twin
Cities
|Minnesota
|$36,402 (out-state)
$16,488 (in-state)
|53
|William & Mary
|Virginia
|$48,841 (out-state)
$25,041 (in-state)
MIT places second, and Harvard and Stanford tie for third. Yale rounds out the top five.
Private universities, including seven Ivy League colleges, dominate the top of the rankings. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked public schools are tied at 15th, both state schools in California.
For affordability, since the higher ranks are populated by private universities, there tends to be a broad correlation of better universities being more expensive. That said, the most expensive school in the top 50 ranks is actually the University of Southern California, tied at 28th, for $68,237/year.
As it happens, also tied at 28th, the University of Florida is the most affordable public school for in-state students ($6,381/year) and Florida State University tied at 53rd, is the most affordable for out-of-staters at $21,683/year.
However these costs are tuition-only, and don’t account for other necessary expenses: accommodation, food, and textbooks.
Best University versus Best “Fit”
Finding the best university for prospective students is more than just perusing a long ranking list.
Aside from the numerous schools present within each university—which can often be the best for specific majors—factors like location, proximity to family, campus culture, the non-academic pursuits (sports, extracurriculars, internships) are also taken into consideration.
In fact, research has found that just attaining a university degree improves future earnings potential and employability.
Furthermore, individual engagement at college (irrespective of the rank of the school in question) plays a far bigger role in learning and general well-being than simply attending a highly-ranked school.
However, for low income and minority students, attending a top-ranked school does improve future earnings considerably. For women, it also often results in delaying marriage and kids, which results in more work-hours and as a result, more pay.