Rep. Goldman: NY Post’s 2020 Hunter Biden Laptop Bombshell May Be Based on Hard Drive Manipulated By Rudy Giuliani or Russia

November 30, 2023   |   Tags:
While questioning a witness during a House hearing Thursday, Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) ludicrously suggested that the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Rep. Goldman: NY Post’s 2020 Hunter Biden Laptop Bombshell May Be Based on Hard Drive Manipulated By Rudy Giuliani or Russia

November 30, 2023   |   Tags:
While questioning a witness during a House hearing Thursday, Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) ludicrously suggested that the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x