105 House Republicans Vote to Expel Fellow Republican George Santos – No Closer To Removing Tlaib, Omar Or Biden

105 Republicans voted to expel a fellow member. But they’re no closer to impeaching in the corrupt criminal in the White House. This is only thing House Republicans have managed to actually accomplish – expelling a fellow Republican member (further narrowing an already sliver-thin majority.) This is why Democrats far out-fundraise Republicans. We won’t support …


