Children All Over The United States Are Starting To Develop “White Lung Syndrome”
December 1, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYWhat in the world is going on? Last week, we were getting reports that hospitals in China were being absolutely overwhelmed by sick kids that had developed a condition known as “white lung syndrome”. Unfortunately, now we are learning that large numbers of children in the United States and Europe are also developing “white lung …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments