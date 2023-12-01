Chuck Schumer Forced to Admit Spike in Anti-Semitism in America Coming from Left

December 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

That only took nearly two months. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States — acknowledged the upswing in anti-Semitism in […] The post Chuck Schumer Forced to Admit Spike in Anti-Semitism in America Coming from Left appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...