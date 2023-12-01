Ex-Marine Biden Left Behind in Russian Prison to Free Brittney Griner Attacked By Inmate

December 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Marine Corps veteran currently serving prison time in Russia for spying was attacked by a fellow inmate Tuesday. Russia’s prison service on Wednesday confirmed the assault on Paul Whelan, […] The post Ex-Marine Biden Left Behind in Russian Prison to Free Brittney Griner Attacked By Inmate appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...