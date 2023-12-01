Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor Dead at 93

December 1, 2023

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, whose centrist views and shrewd negotiating skills allowed her to steer the nation’s law for much of her quarter-century tenure, died on Friday at the age of 93, the court said. The post Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Dead at 93 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



