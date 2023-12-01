United Nations Officials Complicit in Hamas’s Atrocities, Lawmaker Says

United Nations officials are working alongside Hamas terrorists to hide Israeli hostages, according to a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, who is calling on the international body to investigate evidence its employees are conspiring with the Iran-backed terror group.



