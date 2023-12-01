Why James Madison Trembled At The Prospect Of An Article V Convention

December 1, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Globalists want a new Constitution which moves the United States into the North American Union  The North American Union: During 2005, President George W. Bush, the Prime Minister of Canada, &  the President of Mexico met & hammered out a Plan for a North American Community. A Task Force for the  Council on Foreign Relations …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x