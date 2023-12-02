Foreign Country Bans Smartmatic Voting Machines Firm to ‘Safeguard Integrity of Elections’

December 2, 2023   |   Tags:

The Philippine Commission on Elections has banned Smartmatic Philippines Inc. from the nation’s elections, ending 13 years of the company being the main provider of election technology to the nation. […] The post Foreign Country Bans Smartmatic Voting Machines Firm to 'Safeguard Integrity of Elections' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x