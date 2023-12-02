Is Trump Going Too Far With His Second-Term Plans?
December 2, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYTrump wants to create an Anti-Woke University and Freedom Cities supported by tax hikes. Please consider Trump’s Second-Term Plans as described by the Wall Street Journal. As he campaigns to retake the White House, Donald Trump has increasingly tossed aside the principles of limited government and local control that have defined the Republican Party for decades. He …
