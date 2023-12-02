Jeopardy Host and Big Bang Theory Actress Slams ‘Progressive Feminists’ for Silence on Hamas Atrocities

December 2, 2023   |   Tags:

“Jeopardy” host and “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik took to social media to issue a blistering statement about the Israel-Hamas war. Bialik, who has Jewish immigrant parents, took to […] The post Jeopardy Host and Big Bang Theory Actress Slams 'Progressive Feminists' for Silence on Hamas Atrocities appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x