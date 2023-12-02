Portland Public Schools Must Now Consider Race, Gender Identity When Disciplining Students

December 2, 2023

A new collective bargaining agreement between Portland Public Schools and its unionized teachers requires school officials to consider a disruptive student's race, gender identity, and sexual orientation when crafting that student's disciplinary plan. The post Portland Public Schools Must Now Consider Race, Gender Identity When Disciplining Students appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


