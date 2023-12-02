WATCH: Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 71)

December 2, 2023

President Joe Biden started the Christmas season off strong by botching the National Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday, beginning the countdown for the tree lighting before any remarks were given. He also got factory workers into the holiday spirit at a manufacturing event this week by raising the specter of nuclear annihilation, saying, "My Marine … has a code to blow up the world." The post WATCH: Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 71) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



