Wow—You People Just Helped Us Blast Through Our Webathon Goal of $400,000!

December 2, 2023 | Tags: money, Politics, REASON

Good Lord, people, you sure do know how to show some libertarian journalists a good time!

When we kicked off this year's Reason webathon (in which we spend one week asking our most loyal readers/viewers/listeners to support our work financially in return for some choice swag), we figured it was a tad on the audacious side to set an overall fundraising target of $400,000. After all, money is tight, media competition is fierce, and we had fallen short of that threshold as recently as 2019. But, what the hey, maybe you would surprise us.

Oh man did you.

Donations in the 7 p.m. ET hour here on Day 5 kicked us past the $362,010 level, which in turn maxed out/activated a (second!) $100,000 matching grant, which has now combined to obliterate that $400,000 goal with 76 more webathon hours to spare. Leading to the inevitable temptation….We should just crank that target all the way up to $600,000, shouldn't we?

But first! Two more anonymous donors have combined to offer a third challenge grant, this time for $80,000, which means two things: 1) Your next $80,000 worth of donations will be effectively doubled, and 2) if you indeed max that out, we will in fact meet our new $600,000 goal, and get on with making more great libertarian content. Easy-peasy!

If the pure numerical adrenaline isn't quite enticement enough, allow me to introduce you, via the magic of self-curated social media threads, to the terrific work of Reason staffers Billy Binion, Emma Camp, C.J. Ciaramella, Brian Doherty, Natalie Dowzicky, Jacob Sullum, Jesse Walker, and Zach Weissmueller. Your donations make their butt-kicking possible.

