Bank Error In Your Favor: Woman Discovers $86 Million Unexpectedly In Bank Account

Malaysia’s biggest bank has one unhappy client to deal with.

One client of the bank, Maybank, Hafidzah Abdullah checked her account in November to find that she had an astonishing 404 million ringgit ($86.3 million) in it. The only issue, according to a Bloomberg writeup, is that she couldn't access it at the time.

Instead, she took to LinkedIn to share the news. “Dear Maybank. I appreciate your making my banking experience memorable,” she wrote online, complaining that glitches were commonplace on the bank's site.

She called the recurring issues “a comedy of errors that nobody finds funny” - and that always required visits to an in-person branch to resolve.

She added: “They say money can’t buy happiness, but Maybank knows how to buy frustration.”

Bloomberg wrote that others chimed in to support her online. “They treat you like a ball, kick you here and there. Am wondering what’s wrong with banks in Malaysia,” one person wrote in response.

Finally Maybank's head of group customer experience management, Shaikh Munir Ahmad, reached out. He said in a comment online that he had spoken to Abdullah and that she could now access her account. Of course, without the extra $86 million.

“It was not a system-wide issue and the customer account was not compromised,” a Maybank person said, according to the report.