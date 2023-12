Biden Regime Commits to Shutting Down Coal Plants To Tackle “Climate” Hoax

December 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Not for nothing but coal fuels EV.s Where do they think electricity comes from? These people are nuts. They just don’t stop. It’s a frenzied war against this great country and they won’t stop until we’re finished. Kaput. We see how these policies destroyed Europe. You won’t like what comes after America. Related: The ‘Climate …



Read More...