Europe In Deep Freeze As Kerry Warns Of Rampant Global Warming

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

On the same day as Biden Administration ‘climate czar’ John Kerry warned of out of control global warming at the UN climate conference in Dubai, the entirety of Europe is experiencing an unprecedented deep freeze.

Kerry called on the world to “judge with our own eyes what science is telling us” and warned that the arctic, the antarctic and the permafrost are in danger of melting.

John Kerry at every global warming conference he takes a private jet to. https://t.co/R45gCYX6Oq pic.twitter.com/nnFdrcEqA6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 3, 2023

Dunno John, it looks pretty f*cking cold everywhere:

Europe hasn't seen a snow cover like this since 2010—60% is blanketed in white! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/zuDB1GfkxM — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) December 1, 2023

OK, in reality it froze on the runway in Munich and tipped backwards after more than 40 centimetres (16in) of snow fell overnight on Friday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hKFaR6aXc6 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 3, 2023

What Munich Airport traffic usually looks like on a Saturday afternoon compared to today as the airport has closed due to heavy snowfall. MUC is expected to reopen tomorrow at 0500 UTC.



Nearly 600 flights at MUC canceled today. pic.twitter.com/1sVaeqSiWr — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 2, 2023

With 44 cm left on the ground this morning, Munich, Germany has officially experienced its biggest December snowstorm on record.

pic.twitter.com/qMqEHoQiLj — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) December 2, 2023

UK weather: Temperatures plunge to -12C as snow disrupts travel https://t.co/OpdyE8Cer7 — BBC South Scotland (@BBCSouthScot) December 3, 2023

Quite extraordinary November cold today in northernmost Europe. A high temperature of -30.1C at Salla located in Finnish Lapland. Absolutely brutal cold, must be at or near record levels for this early, official winter has not yet started in Northern Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/wRKl6yuGZd — London & Southeast 🔆 (@TheSnowDreamer) November 27, 2023

Good morning Europe, this dawn was cold! pic.twitter.com/J8T22Xt2u4 — Giulio Betti (@Giulio_Firenze) November 26, 2023

But of course, when it snows and is freezing that is also because of global warming, got it?

As the global temperature rises the climate is breaking down unleashing chaotic weather. #Munich #MunichAirportpic.twitter.com/rTF4Szvfre — Extinction Rebellion Global (@ExtinctionR) December 3, 2023

It’s not winter, it’s a weakened polar vortex weak jet stream pattern that unlocks cold air… or something, you idiot:

How convenient...global warming makes the planet colder — Lacko (@Lacko_party_pak) December 3, 2023

* * *

