Is More Democracy Always Better?

December 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tyranny of the Minority is a sequel to Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt's popular How Democracies Die. In both books the authors address authoritarian threats to democracy. They direct our attention to perils from within—the erosion of democratic norms and institutions by extremist parties that may ascend to power not through military force but through electoral appeals based on grievances, declining social status, and fear and hate of scapegoated groups like immigrants. The post Is More Democracy Always Better? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...