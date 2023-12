Outrage: Only 1 of 9 Men Convicted for Gang Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Will Go to Jail

December 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A gang of migrants are mostly slated to avoid prison time after the brutal gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Germany. The group attacked the child as she attended […] The post Outrage: Only 1 of 9 Men Convicted for Gang Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Will Go to Jail appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...