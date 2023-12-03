Whistleblower Arrested For Mass Privacy Breach Regarding Government COVID Shot Data

December 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If so-called free societies would quit hiding things to protect the guilty, none of this would ever occur. However, pimps and liars for Big Pharma get massive paychecks despite the fact the shots are injuring and killing millions. Now, a New Zealand man has been arrested and charged after allegedly accessing information and then disseminating …



