Senate Democrats this week are poised to force a confirmation on a Biden administration nominee who has faced criticism for appeasing Iran-linked terrorists and hindering the return of an American hostage, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post Dems To Force Vote on Biden Nominee Who Hindered Return of American Hostage appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


