Elon Musk: Disney Is "World's Biggest Example Of Go Woke, Go Broke"

Elon Musk has hit out at Disney again after the company pulled ads from X, calling the company’s output “unwatchable” because of how woke it is attempting to be.

Musk responded to a post by author Scott Adams, saying that Disney has “a major content problem” and that “They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke.”

Disney has a major content problem. Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable.



They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2023

Musk also noted that other social platforms that Disney is still advertising on have more anti-semitic content on them than X.

So then why is Disney boycotting 𝕏, yet spending millions on other platforms? pic.twitter.com/vIX5hhc8RS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2023

The comments came after Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that his company has focused too much on messaging and not enough on quality storytelling, and that recent box office disasters have resulted from a lack of fresh ideas and “too many sequels.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger says company's movies have been too focused on messaging https://t.co/kzvyxcx33c pic.twitter.com/sKaiVahiMu — CNBC International (@CNBCi) December 1, 2023

Bob Iger says 'The Marvels' had little 'supervision' and Disney has made too many sequels https://t.co/u7YQ2eJhpL — CNBC (@CNBC) December 2, 2023

No shit Bob, remember any of this?

Musk’s latest salvo comes after he told advertisers dropping content from X to go “f*ck themselves,” during an interview replete with truth bombs.

It was overshadowed by the more viral "F*ck them" Elon soundbite, but THIS is a more vital observation: "What I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. And what I see all over the place is people who care about LOOKING good, while DOING evil. Fuck them." pic.twitter.com/ZEDR9lNJh0 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 30, 2023

The X owner also revelled in the recent South Park ‘Panderverse’ special that absolutely annihilated Disney for going uber woke.

The great wakening from woke has happened. This is good for civilization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2023

It is the bellwether — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023

The bellwether has sounded https://t.co/MvTE0Qa12V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023

Musk previously described wokeness as “one of he biggest threats to modern civilisation,” adding “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

Elon Musk @elonmusk says the woke mind virus is "arguably one of the biggest threats to modern civilization." pic.twitter.com/JqLmb1Sqm8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

