Social Media Use Linked to Risky Decision-Making and Behaviors in Kids, Major Study Shows

December 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Further evidence is now emerging about the risks of allowing children to use social media. A study published last week in The British Medical Journal found the use of social media […] The post Social Media Use Linked to Risky Decision-Making and Behaviors in Kids, Major Study Shows appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...