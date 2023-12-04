UN Official Says It’s ‘Unacceptable’ To Demand Hamas Release Hostages

An anti-Israel United Nations official said Monday that calling for Hamas to release hostages is an "unacceptable" act of "justifying and deflecting the attention from the atrocities committed by the Israeli army in Gaza." The post UN Official Says It's 'Unacceptable' To Demand Hamas Release Hostages appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



