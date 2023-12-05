Climate Grifters Want $2.4 Trillion Per Year, Much More Taxes To "Solve" Global Warming

Global warming grifters at the COP28 climate summit were focused on phasing out petrol vehicles and fossil fuel power plants.

In Europe last year they recorded 61k Deaths from Extreme Heat, Africa could be see 500k

Covid-jab pumper Bill Gates has shifted to ‘green’ grifting at the COP28 Climate Fraud conference. He pushing for Carbon Taxes, and even admits it is about promoting industries like electric cars and hydrogen planes.



How much money does Gates have invested in these industries?

While WHO DG is trying to push the narrative that fossil fuels are a cause of climate change, the president of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, said at COP28 that there is "no science" indicating that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed to restrict global heating to 1.5C.

They were met with a differing perspective when Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COP28, said there was "no science" supporting the idea that eliminating fossil fuels will curb global warming.

Sultan Al Jaber, responsible for leading the world away from fossil fuels, had said there was “no science” to support a phaseout of oil and gas.



The truth came out and the globalists heads were spinning.

Jaber's comment is a welcoming sign. However, that did not stop discussions from other attendees who discussed the need for billions of dollars, if not trillions, in 'green' tech investment by developed countries to defeat climate change.

Coinciding with COP28, Reuters said a new report was published that estimated developed and emerging countries would need a whopping $2.4 trillion a year to cap emissions.

"The world is not on track to realize the goals of the Paris Agreement. The reason for this failure is a lack of investment, particularly in emerging market and developing countries outside China," said co-author Nicholas Stern, chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Stern said, "The central challenge is to accelerate and implement the fostering and financing of this investment from a range of sources."

In a news conference, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, a leading figure in global discussions about mobilizing climate finance, urged countries to increase climate spending and even consider adding new green taxes to boost climate funding.

Mottley suggested that a worldwide 0.1% tax on financial services could generate $420 billion, while a 5% tax on the 2022 global oil and gas industry profits would have produced $200 billion.

"The planet needs global governance not in a big stick way, but in a simple way of us cooperating with each other to be able to work with the institutions that we have," she added.

The climate change swindle is nothing new, as elites have ripped off taxpayers around the world for decades.

It comes as the latest green bubble is imploding under the weight of high interest rates, elevated inflation, and waning demand.

And how convenient COP28 is located in the Saharan Desert. Meanwhile, in Germany...

Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier.

And Europe...

Europe hasn't seen a snow cover like this since 2010—60% is blanketed in white!

Some elites who push climate doom fail to admit El Nino has been responsible for drought and heat worldwide this past summer.

In August, a total of 1,609 scientists and professionals from around the world signed the declaration dismissing the existence of a climate crisis and insisting that carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth.