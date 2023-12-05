Fetterman Pays Santos $343 to Troll ‘Ethically-Challenged’ Democratic Colleague

December 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former Republican congressman George Santos became an unwitting participant in a ploy by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to troll Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday. […] The post Fetterman Pays Santos $343 to Troll 'Ethically-Challenged' Democratic Colleague appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...