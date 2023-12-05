Gaza Vs. Fallujah: Barbaric Blitzkrieg Highlights US Marines Superiority
December 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
In their recent military campaigns, America and Israel have waged what to the inexpert, keen observer is largely old-fashioned, Third-Generation Warfare—a blitzkrieg, by any other name, against civilian populations. The ostensible use of “tanks, mechanized infantry, and close air support” to “collapse an enemy’s defenses” are really unthinking, disproportionate shows of brute military force, reliant […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments