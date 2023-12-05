Liz Cheney Says She’s Weighing Third-Party Presidential Run

December 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump who co-chaired the congressional probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, said she is weighing a third-party bid for the White House in 2024. The post Liz Cheney Says She's Weighing Third-Party Presidential Run appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...