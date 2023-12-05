Massive Explosion Destroys Home Of Crazed Man In Arlington, Virginia Neighborhood

On Monday night, a home spontaneously exploded in an Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood. Police were initially called to the home after neighbors reported someone firing a flare gun.

Video journalist Nick Sortor posted on X a breakdown of what happened yesterday evening on the 800 block of North Burlington Street:

Around 4:45 pm Tuesday, Arlington County, VA police were called out to a report of "possible shots fired."

Once officers got to the scene, they became aware that a man inside the home had fired a flare gun out the window 30 to 40 times

The owner of the home, James Yoo, then barricaded himself inside and refused to make contact with police.

As a result, they obtained a search warrant, and while attempting to execute it, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers from inside the home.

Then, at 8:45 pm, an explosion occurred, leveling the entire property.

A video posted to X shows when the house exploded into a massive fireball.

Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage told NBC News that officials have yet to confirm if there were any deaths. She said the suspect was 'inside' the home during the explosion.

Sortor revealed additional alleged information on Yoo:

He's a far leftist that posts anti-white hatred and quotes Noam Chomsky

He accused his neighbors of being spies on social media just three days ago

He had a previous encounter with the FBI

He filed countless frivolous lawsuits against his own sister and wife

He was the former Head of Global Security at the US government's "Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)"

X sleuths shed more color on Yoo, all of which is alleged:

According to LinkedIn posts, Arlington bombing suspect James Yoo is a believer in the debunked Trump- Russia collusion conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/x3Qe1pZusS — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 5, 2023

Fast forward to three days ago:



James Yoo’s paranoia grew stronger and stronger, and he began PUBLICLY accusing his neighbors, that lived on the other side of his duplex, of literally being spies.



He made a serious of LinkedIn posts accusing them of this, and even included… pic.twitter.com/QK49EMLvq0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

MSM not touching the James Yoo developments with a 10 ft pole. Why are they afraid to report on this?

You are the News Now. pic.twitter.com/zEJEnOris8 — Janon 🎅 (@TootslilFighter) December 5, 2023

Arlington County police said the person inside the house fired shots as officers tried to enter the home, just before the explosion. Suspected resident of the house James Yoo, on his profile, mentions US "is the world's biggest terrorist" and accused his neighbors of being spies pic.twitter.com/rBZwx0PjNx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

"Wilson — the neighbor who took the video of the [Arlington house] explosion from his roof — described [James] Yoo as a recluse and said he had aluminum foil covering the windows. After the home was listed for sale a couple of years ago, Yoo chased would-be buyers off with a… — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 5, 2023

Arlington, Virginia bombing suspect James Yoo had pro-Hamas social media posts, but I guess since Mr. Yoo also had anti-Trump posts, the FBI was not concerned about Mr.Yoo’s threats. https://t.co/rI5GKaeJtq — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 5, 2023

