Biden Admin to Spend $3B on LA to Vegas Train That’s 3X Slower Than Flying

December 6, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It takes four hours to drive from LA to Vegas, and a little over an hour to fly there. It’s okay guys. It’s just money. And we can always print more. The Biden administration announced $3 billion in funding Tuesday for the Brightline West rail project, covering a quarter of the cost for a high-speed rail …



Read More...