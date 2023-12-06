Biden Admits 'Only In Election To Beat Trump' As Former President Promises Not To Be A Dictator "Except On Day One"

Amid an avalanche of not-at-all-coordinated hit-pieces all focused on the word "Dictator", former President Trump appeared to play right into the hands of the narrative-writers with his comments overnight - albeit completely removed from context (just like "good people on both sides"... except the nazis!)

Dark scenarios about what could happen if Trump wins in 2024 have appeared in the space of a few days in major US media outlets that include The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Atlantic.

Grim predictions also came from no lesser Trump-hater than Liz Cheney, who said that the country is "sleepwalking into dictatorship" and that she is weighing a third-party presidential run of her own to try to stop him.

Are you afraid yet?

Trump's campaign responded by pointing out that "this is nothing more than another version of the media’s failed and false Russia collusion hoax," referring to The Atlantic's project to devote their January/February issue to analyzing what a second Trump term would mean for immigration, civil rights, the Justice Department, climate and more.

And then, during an interview with Sean Hannity Tuesday, Donald Trump himself told the crowd that if he wins another term as President he will not use his powers for retribution against political enemies, but added the caveat “except for day one”.

As Modenerny.news' Steve Watson details, Hannity asked Trump “To be clear, do you in any way have any plans whatsoever if reelected president to abuse power, to break the law to use the government to go after people?”

“You mean like they’re using right now?” Trump responded.

Hannity elaborated “the media has been focused on this and attacking you under no circumstances,” adding “You are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for day one,” Trump replied, adding “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

“That is not retribution,” Hannity interjected before Trump jumped back in stating ” I’m going to be — I love this guy. You are not going to be a dictator, are you? I said no, no other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. Other than that, I’m not a dictator.”

Trump said he's going to 'dictate' closing the wide open border on day one of his second term and leftists screamed into the ether about him admitting to being a dictator. The Biden/Harris campaign even fired off a press release claiming that is the case. https://t.co/qnyeDYbQ05 pic.twitter.com/x0DxvF5lor — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 6, 2023

Of course, the left's media operatives were ready to rewrite those words to match their narrative as the Biden/Harris campaign immediately send out a press release stating that Trump has promised to be a dictator on day one:

* * *

Which followed comments by President Biden, echoing his views from 2016, saying at a Boston campaign event that he wasn't sure if he'd be running for a second term if Donald Trump weren't in the race.

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden told donors at a fundraiser.

"But we cannot let him win," Biden added.

During his speech, he also highlighted President Trump's continued calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. President Biden's visit to Boston was part of a weeklong fundraising tour in multiple states aimed at bolstering his campaign finances before the year's end. In Boston, the president centered his message on the high stakes of the upcoming election, pointing out that President Trump has been transparent about his intentions if he were to win again. -Epoch Times

"Trump's not even hiding the ball anymore. He's telling us what he's going to do. He's making no bones about it," he said, citing Trump's previous statements about seeking "retribution" and his promise to root out the "vermin" in the country.

"He didn't even show up at my inauguration. I can't say I was disappointed, but he didn't even show up," Biden said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

With a year to go, this is just getting started!