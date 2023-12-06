FACT CHECK: Joe Biden ‘Did Not’ Meet Hunter’s Foreign Business Partners

December 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Claim: President Joe Biden never interacted with his son Hunter’s foreign business associates. Who said it: The Big Guy himself, Joe Biden. At a press conference Wednesday, Biden asserted that "it’s just a bunch of lies" that he was involved in his son’s business affairs. And asked directly whether he ever met Hunter Biden’s partners, the elder Biden said: "I did not. They’re lies." The post FACT CHECK: Joe Biden ‘Did Not’ Meet Hunter’s Foreign Business Partners appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...