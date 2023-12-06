‘Genocidal Intent’: Brown University Holocaust Professor Blames Israel for Hamas Terrorism

December 6, 2023

A professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University is blaming Israel for Hamas's Oct. 7 terrorist assault and arguing that the Jewish state holds "a clear intention of ethnic cleansing" in its retaliatory war against Hamas. The post 'Genocidal Intent': Brown University Holocaust Professor Blames Israel for Hamas Terrorism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


