Mob mentality and American Jews – Cowardice

The refusal of an arts festival committee in Williamsburg, Virginia to allow a scheduled lighting of a menorah for Chanukah on Saturday is an affront to the very existence of that city. And to liberty, not just to the Jews who have been told that “we don’t have to honor commitments to Jews” by the organizers. But there is more to it.

Why can’t they have the promised participation in what should be a non-political community gathering? Because of the fear that the arts festival might be “taking sides” in the war between Israel and Hamas. Even though Chanukah is a religious festival that has nothing whatsoever to do with the modern State of Israel or the Islamists of Hamas and the so-called Palestinians of Gaza.

However, we at TPOL submit that this action – probably rightly branded as “antisemitism” or prejudice against Jewish people because they are Jews – is due to a nasty little character defect. Called cowardice.

These people in the city once known for the courage exhibited there by the likes of Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson and their contemporaries are COWARDS. They seem to be afraid to stand up for what is right: for the very principles Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence. For the acts of the House of Burgesses and the first constitution of the Dominion of Virginia as a free nation. For the principles for which Virginians died in many conflicts – including both sides of the War Between the States. But more, they are fearful that the mobs which are seen in American cities today – the “pro-Palestinian” crowds – will descend upon their pretty little city and wreak havoc.

Perhaps I am wrong, but is there any significant number of people living in Williamsburg or nearby cities and communities in the Tidewater that are (a) prepared for, (b) willing to, and (c) courageous enough to protect their families, their neighbors, and their communities from the Woke mobs? The “protesters” and their instigators who seek to get others to commit genocide – while loudly proclaiming those they wish to destroy – to kill – are committing genocide?

Should Virginians fear attacks for standing up for the rights of all Americans and all people? Including Jews and Israelis? Yes – but decent, moral people respond to fear with courage and not cowardice.

Am I being too harsh? Consider the events in Philadelphia at Goldie’s falafel café a few days ago. Is Philadelphia the next location for a Kristallnacht?

Is it overreacting to consider the pro-Palestinian/anti-Jew-&-Israel protests and actions to be the equivalent in many ways of the Occupy movement a while ago, and the Black Lives Matter actions many American cities endured recently? Is this the latest fad for the Woke, Social Justice Warriors and those who manipulate and exploit them?

Of course, followers of the Law of Moses (Jews) are not the only religious group being vilified and even persecuted today in the Fifty States. The FBI has been forced to admit the Bureau has targeted Roman Catholics as “potential domestic terrorists.”

And His Imperial Highness Gavin Newsom of California has cancelled the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Sacramento because of concerns that pro-Palestinian protesters will disrupt the event. Cowardice? Or just taking advantage of a crisis to strike out at other disfavored religions than Judaism?

As in our neighbors to the North, there are more and more calls to suppress free speech. The free speech of religious people who teach that transgenderism (and mental and physical mutilation), homosexuality, abortion, and other forms of immorality are wrong. And even the free speech of those people who do not enthusiastically promote and embrace those things.

Perhaps the oddest thing about the current situation – a feature shared with previous fads listed above – is that there has not been more violence committed. There has been violence: beatings, a few killings, and fights. But nothing widespread. Are we learning not to resort to violence, to more aggression? Much as we’d like to think so, perhaps it is simply that people are waiting for “the right time” and garnering their resources. And that violence may be just around the corner.

But the stress is there – the pressure is definitely there. And the media and the Tranzis seem eager to turn up the pressure, turn up the heat.

Are you prepared? Are your family and friends? Neighbors and community? How will you treat – and help – your neighbors if they are part of despised minority under threat?



