NYT Makes Bombshell Claim That Israel Massively Dropped the Ball During Hamas Attack

December 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Israeli officials dismissed the possibility of a deadly attack by the Hamas terror organization as beyond the organization’s capabilities a year prior to the October 7 incursion into Israel that […] The post NYT Makes Bombshell Claim That Israel Massively Dropped the Ball During Hamas Attack appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...