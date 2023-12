Senator Warns Governments Are Spying on Smartphone Users Through Push Notifications

December 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The push notifications you get on your smartphone during the day may be more than just annoying interruptions, according to one U.S. senator whose office has been looking into them. […] The post Senator Warns Governments Are Spying on Smartphone Users Through Push Notifications appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...