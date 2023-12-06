Top Law Firms Revise Diversity Programs Under Legal Pressure
December 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Two top law firms in recent weeks have quietly modified their diversity programs in response to legal threats from conservatives, removing race-based eligibility criteria and other provisions that experts said violated civil rights law. The post Top Law Firms Revise Diversity Programs Under Legal Pressure appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
