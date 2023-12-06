Trump Triggers the Mainstream Media with Obvious Joke During Hannity Interview

December 6, 2023   |   Tags:

America’s corporate media stooges continue to exhibit shameless left-wing bias in their contemptuous coverage of former President Donald Trump. It’s a sharp contrast to the restraint they show covering President […] The post Trump Triggers the Mainstream Media with Obvious Joke During Hannity Interview appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x