Trump Triggers the Mainstream Media with Obvious Joke During Hannity Interview

December 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

America’s corporate media stooges continue to exhibit shameless left-wing bias in their contemptuous coverage of former President Donald Trump. It’s a sharp contrast to the restraint they show covering President […] The post Trump Triggers the Mainstream Media with Obvious Joke During Hannity Interview appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...