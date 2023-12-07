Biden Invests $3 billion in California’s High Speed Rail

President Joe Biden will pour more than $3 billion in taxpayer funds into California’s electric bullet train project that promises to one day link San Francisco and Los Angeles, and whose leaders have spent 15 years and $11.6 billion without laying any tracks. The post Biden Invests $3 billion in California’s High Speed Rail appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


