California Faces $68 Billion Deficit in 2024

December 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) faces a $68 billion deficit in 2024, more than double this year's $32 billion shortfall, the state budget analyst reported Thursday. The shortfall stems from the state's 2022 economic downturn and the accompanying declines in revenue even as California leaders maintained their high levels of spending with a nearly $311 billion budget.



