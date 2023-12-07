I’ll Need Reasons To Believe The Next Vote Count

December 7, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

I’m not a political guy. Fundamentally I’m a voluntaryist, which means that I want to leave political rule behind, en toto. But I also live among good people who still believe in political processes. So, as I run across contributions I may be able to make, I consider offering them.

Today I have something. Perhaps it will make next year’s political game a bit less bad, and perhaps it won’t, but this is at least the right time to try.

I’ll start by noting that the vote counting in 2020 smelled, and badly. We all saw the vote projections reverse themselves between one o’clock and four o’clock in the morning. The next day, we learned that multiple vote-counting operations were simultaneously paused (and these were not pre-scheduled pauses) for the first time I can remember.

We furthermore saw video from Georgia, of poll workers pulling suitcases full of ballots from under tables, to be counted during the shutdown hours, after the election judges were removed. And, of course, we had many of additional claims of fraud. Some of those claims were better, some worse, but most would have been taken seriously by our parents’ generation and none of them were taken seriously by the current batch of elites.

The Unique Part

Vote-rigging, of course, has a long history and I haven’t dug deeply into the details from 2020. What was unique about 2020 was the public bragging afterward.

On February 5th of 2021, Time magazine ran an article entitled The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election. The piece is effectively the enlightened class bragging about how they “fortified” the 2020 election against the ignorant masses of America.

It it you can find passages like these:

“... an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.” “... in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.” “They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding.” “They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time.”

Those passages, of course, are surrounded with plausible reasons to believe it was all purely righteous, but I’ll leave you to read it and decide on your own. Please, however, keep two things in mind as you do:

Watch the timeline of the election, the aftermath, and especially what was done prior to the election. It’s pertinent to any conclusion you draw. Imagine the scenario in reverse, with Donald Trump, Jr. influencing right-leaning corporations. This again is pertinent.

Perhaps A More Telling Fact

It is perhaps an even more telling fact that people have been made to reject any mention of vote miscounting, not because of facts, but because of fears. I’ll explain:

The narrative overlords of the United States have learned that compliance can be obtained most easily via the application of social pain. That, as we all saw, is how the Covid narrative was maintained: If you didn’t toe the party line, you were made to suffer harsh social discrimination. Every nasty label from “Grandma Killer” to “Anti-Vaxxer” (along with the ubiquitous “conspiracy theorist”) was thrown at people who dared question Lord Faucci and his magical pronouncements.

Covid compliance was not obtained by getting people to review scientific literature; it came by making them fear social rejection.

And so it was for questioning the election of 2020... and so we can expect for 2024. The belief of the ruling class is fundamentally this:

So long as we make it painful for them to believe, they never will.”

And So...

And so, next year’s vote counters will have to do something very convincing, if they want me to take them seriously.

**

Paul Rosenberg

freemansperspective.com



