"I'm Angry!" - NYC Mayor Adams Travels To DC To Seek Federal Funds Amid Migrant Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams flew to Washington, DC, on Thursday afternoon (not really climate-friendly, eh?), expected to meet with progressive lawmakers and members of the Biden administration to discuss federal assistance to address the worsening migrant crisis across the Big Apple. 

The left-wing mayor said he would be speaking to lawmakers about the migrant crisis in the metro area. He said he will "send a strong message - we need help." 

"It's clear New Yorkers are angry - I am angry. I know we should not be using our taxpayers on a national problem," Adams continued. 

New data from The New York Times shows NYC has been flooded with over 150,000 illegal migrants since the spring of 2022. This is primarily due to President Biden's disastrous open southern border policies. 

Adams' DC trip is not about fixing the migrant crisis - because if that were the case, he would be demanding 'common sense' border policies to stop the migrant inflows.

Just days ago, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander restricted the mayor from spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the migrant crisis as city finances have been spiraling out of control, forcing "extremely painful" citywide budget cuts last month. 

Meanwhile, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll, the mayor's approval rating has plummeted to a record low. 

As radical NYC Democrats welcome illegal migrants by the tens of thousands, one state lawmaker has uncovered 'smoking gun' evidence that NYC is trying to register illegals to vote in upcoming elections. 

By the way, what is the current situation on the border?

Adams has no solution nor intention to solve the migrant crisis. This is not sustainable, and that is why his polling data is tumbling. 

