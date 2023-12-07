Looking back 82 years: Conspiracies and complacency at home and abroad

Who’s telling the truth?

Many readers may be familiar with the Tuttle Twins and Connor, the publisher, editor, and author. Please note this is not a recommendation or an advert for Tuttle Twins books etc.

But in a recent email, Connor brings up some interesting thoughts. Worth sharing on this 7th of December.

“Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. [No argument from TPOL on that!]

“”Remember when Tucker Carlson ran a segment confirming that the CIA killed JFK and no one really cared?



“Or how about when the Pentagon released their UFO files and the public response was basically one big yawn.



“It’s crazy. Compelling evidence comes out basically confirming two giant ‘conspiracy theories’ and the national response is to make a few memes and shrug it off with not much more than a collective, “Yeah… we kinda figured.” Americans, whether they understand the reason or not, have developed a complacency and disinterest in what would have once been absolute bombshell revelations.”

Now we ask, is it really just complacency? Yes, we know that there are people who buy into anything that government or media tells them. That, of course, is gullibility.

To Connor’s list, let us add one more on this 82nd Anniversary of the Imperial Japanese Navy’s “surprise attack” on the American naval base of Pearl Harbor in 1941. In the past eight decades, more and more evidence has been revealed and found to show that what is still taught in most situations is false. That the only people surprised by the attack were the soldiers, sailors and marines on Oahu that Sunday morning. And the American public. And probably some of their Senators and Representatives in Congress. But not to the brass hats in the Pentagon. Or to their bosses at the White House. That indeed, FDR and his minions had worked very hard to goad Tokyo into attacking the Brits and us, not just at Pearl but a dozen other locations across the Pacific. And that key decision makers knew that the attack was on its way.

And while the politicians and the political generals and admirals lied to the American public, they were lying to themselves. Telling themselves that it was essential for the entire world that the States (then just 48 of us) enter the war against Uncle Adolf and his merry National Socialists – and in alliance with the International Socialists (the Communists) of the 1940s Uncle Joe (Stalin, not Biden). So today, 99% of Americans still believe the lies that the attack on Pearl Harbor was a dastardly, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on a peaceful and neutral United States.

But for many of us, things like Pearl Harbor, and the JFK and UFO businesses are just confirmations (again) that government: officials, minions, employees, politicians, and their partners – does and has lied to everyone. Including themselves. And that they will continue to lie.

Why? Because government, at its root, is evil. For we who believe in YHWH, God, the Creator, more and more people understand that the Bible has always explained that human, mandatory government, is rebellion against God, and exists for evil purposes. Government is not “ordained” by God (as so many mistranslations of the Greek text have it) but is “tolerated” or “allowed to exist” (for now) by the Creator Provided, as also stated, that human government meets certain criteria. Notably that it “punishes evildoers” and rewards those who do good. (Sometimes, probably only by God’s providence, that does happen. But usually it is the other way around.)

We are reminded of an accurate observation: war is the health of the state. And another: how do you tell when a politician is lying? (When their mouth’s open.) And how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The more power government has, the more evil it becomes. The more government figures lie, the more power they have – indeed, stupid people force more power upon them. And seemingly are totally willing to go along: that’s the complacency.

So of course, the powers-that-be plot and plan: that’s the conspiracy part. And the lies grow and grow, like sequoias rather than Pinocchio’s nose.

When is enough enough?





